5,017 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

