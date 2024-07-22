51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
