6,127 Shares in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,573,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

