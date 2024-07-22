7,555 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.5 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

