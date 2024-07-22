87,527 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 87,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,449. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.