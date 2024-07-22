Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up to $158.51

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $158.51, but opened at $166.78. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $165.67, with a volume of 360,096 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

