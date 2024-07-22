Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $167.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $158.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

