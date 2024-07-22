Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.