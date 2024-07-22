Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,204.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,287,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,823 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

