Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $38.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Acme United has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Acme United

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $238,948.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,551.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $314,574.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $238,948.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,551.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194 in the last 90 days. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

