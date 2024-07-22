Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 41,090.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADNT opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

