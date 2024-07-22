Advantage Energy (AAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.99 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In other news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $372,069. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

