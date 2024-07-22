Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on A. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $131.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

