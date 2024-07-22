Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $118.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agilysys traded as high as $111.63 and last traded at $111.33, with a volume of 42715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.91.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,020,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,798,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

