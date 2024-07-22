Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,504. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

