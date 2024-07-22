Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 298.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,865,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.