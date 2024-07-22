Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.49. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 42,532 shares trading hands.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $904.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121,323 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after buying an additional 1,959,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,461,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

