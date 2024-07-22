Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $325.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $251.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $281.77. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.