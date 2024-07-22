Alliance Global Partners Boosts Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Price Target to $11.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -30.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
