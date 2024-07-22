Alliance Global Partners Boosts Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Price Target to $11.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -30.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

