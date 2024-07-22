Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $13,162,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 205,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $237.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $263.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

