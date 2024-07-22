Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 214,783 shares.The stock last traded at $41.69 and had previously closed at $43.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -122.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

