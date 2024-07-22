Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Alphabet by 914.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 43,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.