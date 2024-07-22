Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

ALTR stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.00, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock worth $43,396,100. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

