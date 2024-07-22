American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

