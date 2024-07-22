American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,669,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 348,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

