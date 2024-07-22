American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $247.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXP traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,018. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $253.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

