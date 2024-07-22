AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $33.70 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

