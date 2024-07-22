Andy D. Waters Acquires 10,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy D. Waters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,910.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. 29,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,008. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $892.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

