ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $112.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARCB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.68. 76,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

