Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.71 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.