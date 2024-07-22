Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.36% of Ares Management worth $2,207,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 717.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ares Management by 9.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in Ares Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ares Management by 26.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $149.17. 190,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

