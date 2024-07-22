AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $19.12

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $18.70. AT&T shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4,938,027 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

