Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 31.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Avangrid by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avangrid by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

