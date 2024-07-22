Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,274 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,099,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $137.40 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

