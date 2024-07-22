Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

LW stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

