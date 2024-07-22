Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 319,018 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,946,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 858.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 195,752 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.