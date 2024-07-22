Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.89.

EPAM stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

