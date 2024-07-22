Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $140.20 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

