Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,832,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $278,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $101.11 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

