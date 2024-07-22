Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,179.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $92.97 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

