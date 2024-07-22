Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,422 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

