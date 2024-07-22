Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 835 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

