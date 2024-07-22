Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,373 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,566,381. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.