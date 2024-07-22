Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 821.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 74.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 286,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,551 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 613.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 73.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FLEX LNG Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FLEX LNG
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.