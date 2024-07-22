Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 821.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 74.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 286,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,551 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 613.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 73.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.

About FLEX LNG

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.