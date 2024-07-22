Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $808.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $795.03 and a 200 day moving average of $712.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

