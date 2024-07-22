Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.