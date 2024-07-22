Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

