Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

