Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

