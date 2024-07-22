Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

